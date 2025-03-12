Did Kim Sae Ron sell off her car and use trading profits to pay off Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST debt? What we know

On February 16, the day of Kim Sae Ron's passing, Dispatch visited her Seoul apartment to conduct an investigation and speak with her neighbors. The results of their inquiry were published on March 12, revealing details about the actress' substantial 700 million KRW debt to her former agency. The report included evidence of partial debt repayment and alleged that Kim Sae Ron had sold off nearly all her assets in an effort to settle it.

As per Dispatch, Kim Sae Ron "did her best within her means" to pay as much of the debt as she could. She reportedly liquidated her assets, including cars and convertible bonds (CBs), and collected over 200 million KRW (about $138,000 USD). When her former agency GOLDMEDALIST asked about the same, they mentioned being aware of her car being sold, but their reasoning was different from that of Dispatch.

As per the agency, Kim Sae Ron had to sell the car because it was no longer usable, probably indicating the damages it sustained following her DUI incident.

As per GOLDMEDALIST, the actress' car was worth about 35 million KRW and she wasn't able to collect any money since receiving that amount. They mentioned being unaware of her selling of other assets and amassing as much as 200 million KRW. Dispatch revealed that the collected amount also included the actress' trading profits from Golden S, a KOSDAQ-listed company, jointly acquired by GOLDMEDALIST and Siwon School. Allegedly, during the acquisition, Kim Sae Ron was also a part of it, as a convertible bond investor.

Notably, Kim Soo Hyun and Siwon School made a profit of over five times of what they invested in Golden S, as per reports. As for Kim Sae Ron, her agency was aware of her financial struggles, yet they sent a certified letter to her demanding the payment of the entire amount on short notice. Even though the agency tried to explain the action as a mere formality, Dispatch mentioned it was something "that cannot be explained by saying it was a formality.”