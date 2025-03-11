'Please save me': Kim Sae Ron’s alleged texts 'begging' Kim Soo Hyun for more time to repay 700 million KRW surface

Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged past relationship has stirred intense discussion following shocking revelations. According to Kim Se Ui of Garo Sero Institute, the two stars reportedly began dating in 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was 15 and Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

Their relationship is said to have lasted for six years, ending in 2021. Now, fresh details have emerged, adding fuel to the controversy. Recently, a text message from Kim Sae Ron to Kim Soo Hyun has surfaced, reportedly sent amid her financial struggles.

According to The Qoo, she pleaded with Kim Soo Hyun for more time to repay 700 million KRW (approximately USD 483,000), which his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, had covered following her DUI accident.



The message reads:

"Oppa, this is Sae Ron. I received the legal notice, it says you're suing me... You said you would give me plenty of time, so I've been working hard to prepare for my comeback.”

As per the site, the actress continued to beg and said, “I plan to gradually pay back a percentage from each project I take on. I'm not saying that I won't pay the money back, but if you ask me for 700 Million KRW right now, I just physically can't. Do we really have to resort to a lawsuit? Please save me... I'm begging you. Please give me some time."

Kim Sae Ron joined GOLD MEDALIST in 2019 after Kim Soo Hyun established the company, leaving her previous agency, YG Entertainment.

Reports claim that while the agency initially covered her financial obligations, they later demanded repayment, leading to legal action and public scrutiny.

As this controversy continues to unfold, netizens remain divided. Some question the timing of these revelations, while others debate whether Kim Soo Hyun should have offered more support given their alleged long-term relationship and past history together.

Stay tuned for more updates about Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's controversy.