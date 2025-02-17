Kim Sae Ron death: Former agency GOLDMEDALIST reacts to her passing after parting ways post DUI case

Actress Kim Sae Ron was found dead in her Seoul home on February 16. A friend of hers found her body and informed the police about the same at around 4:50 pm KST (1:20 pm IST), as per their statement. The sad incident shocked her friends, family, fans and well-wishers, who expressed their condolences for her. Her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST, also reacted to the news on February 17.

A representative from the agency said, "We express our deepest condolences upon hearing the sad news of Kim Sae Ron. May she rest in peace." Kim Sae Ron signed with GOLDMEDALIST in January 2020, after her 4-year contract with YG Entertainment ended. She was a part of the agency till December 2022. Her time with GOLDMEDALIST was short as they decided not to renew her contract after her drunk driving case created a buzz in May 2022.

While under the influence, she crashed into a guardrail, a tree and a power converter device in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul and attempted to flee the scene. However, she was reported by netizens and was court-ordered to pay a fine of 20 million KRW and her driving license was also revoked. The actress apologized numerous times after the incident took place; however, fans and netizens were not ready to let it go. She even had to step down from a project she was shooting for, titled Trolley.

Her last K-drama was Bloodhounds (2023) and she has been on a hiatus since then. As per her friend, she had comeback plans this year after changing her name to Kim Ah Im. However, details regarding whether she would sign with a new agency are not known. Since parting ways with GOLDMEDALIST, she had not entered into an exclusive contract with any other agency, ultimately making it the last management label she was affiliated with.