Doctor Stranger, The Tyrant’s actor Choi Jung Woo passes away at 68; agency comments on cause of death

Veteran South Korean actor Choi Jung Woo, beloved for his wide range of roles across film and television, has sadly passed away at the age of 68. His agency, Bless Entertainment, confirmed the news in a brief statement on May 27, expressing sorrow over the loss. While the exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, the announcement has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike.

As quoted by Koreaboo, "Actor Choi Jung Woo has passed away. The specific cause of death has not yet been revealed," the agency revealed. Born in 1957, Choi Jung Woo began his journey in the entertainment industry in 1975. Over the course of nearly five decades, he built an enduring career marked by versatility and a deep understanding of character work.

While he may not have always been at the center of the spotlight, Choi became a reliable and respected presence in numerous productions. It earned him recognition as one of Korean drama’s most dependable supporting actors.

Choi Jung Woo’s iconic K-drama roles

Fans of Korean television will likely remember him from a wide range of notable dramas. They include City Hunter, Doctor Stranger, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Sisyphus: The Myth. His roles often involved complex authority figures: CEOs, government officials, and doctors, whom he portrayed with nuance and quiet intensity. He also took part in works like The Master’s Sun, The Secret Life of My Secretary, and the film The Tyrant, among others, proving his range extended beyond television.

For many viewers, Choi Jung Woo wasn’t just a background character; he was a familiar and comforting figure who brought authenticity to every role. He had a unique ability to elevate a scene, often with just a few lines or expressions. His steady performances added depth to the stories of countless protagonists. He helped bring emotional gravity to dramas across various genres.

Fans mourn Choi Jung Woo’s passing

Following news of his death, fans took to social media to express their sorrow. Many are highlighting how his presence in a drama always brought a sense of credibility. Choi Jung Woo was not always front-and-center in media coverage. However, he has earned widespread respect within the industry for his dedication to craft and humility in an often spotlight-driven field.

Choi’s passing marks a major loss for Korean entertainment. As tributes continue to pour in, fans and colleagues alike remember him not just for his roles but for his contributions to the art of performance in South Korea. Funeral arrangements and memorial details have not yet been disclosed.

