7 must-watch roles from Kim Seon Ho’s drama list: The Tyrant, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and more

Kim Seon Ho’s drama list is a testament to his incredible range and talent as an actor. From the charming village life of Hometown Cha Cha Cha to the intense, gripping world of The Tyrant, Kim Seon Ho has captivated audiences with his diverse roles.

Rising from his stage roots to screen stardom, his journey includes standout performances in Start-Up, 100 Days My Prince, and more. Each role reveals a new facet of his acting prowess, solidifying his reputation as one of South Korea's most compelling actors. Discover the must-watch highlights from Kim Seon Ho's remarkable career!

7 best K-shows of Kim Seon Ho’s drama list you need to watch

1. Two Cops

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Lee Hyeri, Kim Seon Ho

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Rom-com, fantasy, mystery, action

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Two Cops tells the story of Cha Dong Tak (Jo Jung Suk), a no-nonsense detective whose life takes a wild turn when his body becomes host to the soul of Gong Su Chang (Kim Seon Ho), a crafty con artist. As they navigate this unusual partnership, Dong Tak finds himself falling for Song Ji An (Lee Hyeri), a fiery rookie reporter with a mission. With humor, mystery, and unexpected romance, Two Cops is a thrilling ride full of unexpected twists.

2. 100 Days My Prince

Cast: EXO’s D.O, Nam Ji Hyun, Jo Sung Ha, Jo Han Chul, Kim Seon Ho, Han So Hee, Kim Jae Young

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Historical, rom-com

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

100 Days My Prince follows the story of Lee Yul (D.O), a crown prince who becomes an amnesiac commoner named Won Deuk after a near-fatal accident. Yul marries Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun), a spirited woman with a hidden past, without realizing she is his lost childhood love, Yi Seo. As they navigate village life with Yul's noble quirks causing endless trouble, a deeper political conspiracy unfolds, revealing secrets that could change their destinies forever.

3. Welcome to Waikiki 2

Cast: Lee Yi Kyung, Kim Seon Ho, Shin Hyun Soo, Moon Ga Young, Ahn So Hee, Kim Ye Won

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Comedy, slice-of-life

Where to watch: Netflix

Welcome to Waikiki 2 is a hilarious sequel that brings back the chaos at the Waikiki Guesthouse. Lee Joon Ki (Lee Yi Kyung), a struggling actor, runs the quirky guesthouse with his high school friends, Cha Woo Sik (Kim Seon Ho), an aspiring musician, and Kook Ki Bong (Shin Hyun Soo), a wannabe baseball star. Joined by their first love Soo Yeon (Moon Ka Young), a feisty actress Jeong Eun (Ah So Hee), and the cunning Yoo Ri (Kim Ye Won), they navigate love, dreams, and endless mishaps with charm and laughter.

4. Catch the Ghost

Cast: Moon Geun Young, Kim Seon Ho

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Crime, drama, comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Catch the Ghost is a thrilling detective drama following Yoo Ryeong (Moon Geun Young), a passionate investigator determined to find her missing twin sister, whom she believes was a victim of the elusive Subway Ghost. Teaming up with Go Ji Seok (Kim Seon Ho), a rule-abiding officer with a reputation for his looks and skills, they form an unlikely partnership.

5. Start-Up

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Ha Na

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Rom-com, drama, slice-of-life

Where to watch: Netflix

Start-Up is set in South Korea's fictional Silicon Valley, Sandbox. It follows Seo Dal Mi (Bae Suzy), an ambitious young woman dreaming of becoming Korea's Steve Jobs, and Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk), a once-proud math genius trying to revive his failing startup. As they navigate the cutthroat world of entrepreneurship, a love triangle unfolds, involving Dal Mi's mistaken first love and a mysterious investor, Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho), who hides his true feelings.

6. Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Rom-com, slice-of-life

Where to watch: Netflix

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a heartwarming romantic drama set in the serene seaside village of Gongjin. Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), a perfectionist dentist from Seoul, moves to Gongjin to start anew after her life takes an unexpected turn. There, she encounters the charismatic Hong Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho), a jack-of-all-trades handyman loved by the locals. As their relationship blossoms, the series unfolds with touching stories of community, love, and healing.

7. The Tyrant

Cast: Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, Kim Kang Woo, Jo Yoon Su

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Action, thriller, spy

Where to watch: Disney+

The Tyrant is a high-stakes thriller that unfolds the intense pursuit of a stolen bioweapon during a secret handover between Korean and US intelligence. As the mysterious Project Tyrant comes to light, a race ensues involving a former agent turned hitman, a determined US operative, and a relentless assassin. With loyalties tested and alliances shifting, the search for the dangerous weapon pushes everyone to their limits.

In conclusion, Kim Seon Ho's drama list shows his incredible versatility, making him one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea. From the charming village chief in Hometown Cha Cha Cha to his intense role in The Tyrant, Kim Seon Ho has captivated audiences with his performances.

His journey from stage to screen is marked by unforgettable characters, each showcasing his depth and range as an actor. Whether you're in the mood for romance, comedy, or suspense, Kim Seon Ho's drama list offers something for every viewer, solidifying his place as a standout talent in the industry.

