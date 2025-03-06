ENHYPEN faces severe security breach as stalkers bribe workers for dorm access; BELIFT LAB slaps with legal action

In a decisive move to protect its artists, BELIFT Lab, the subsidiary of HYBE responsible for managing the popular boy group ENHYPEN, has issued a stern warning against individuals engaging in persistent stalking and privacy violations. In an official statement released on March 5 through Weverse, the company revealed the extent of the unauthorized and illegal activities that have put the members at risk, stressing that they are now taking legal action to curb these incidents.

According to BELIFT Lab, recent months have seen an alarming rise in cases where stalkers have gone to extreme lengths to invade ENHYPEN members’ personal lives. Some individuals have bribed delivery personnel or drivers to gain access to the group’s residences, taking unauthorized photographs and selling them for profit.

Others have obtained the members’ private schedules and travel information through illegal means, leading to repeated instances of fans boarding the same flights as the idols.

“We have recently witnessed serious illegal stalking incidents involving individuals who have bribed delivery workers or drivers to trespass into our artists’ residences, photographing them and selling the photographs. In response, we have initiated criminal proceedings based on the evidence obtained, including security camera footage,” BELIFT Lab stated.

“Furthermore, we continue to experience frequent privacy infringements and stalking behaviors, such as using illegally purchased information to board the same flights as our artists, as well as persistently and repeatedly taking unauthorized photographs of the artists in private spaces." The statement further read, "We would like to make clear that these actions cause serious harm to our artists and constitute stalking behaviors that explicitly violate our artists’ consent.”

In response, the agency has launched criminal proceedings against those involved, using concrete evidence such as security camera footage to build cases. BELIFT Lab assured that they are working closely with legal authorities to ensure that perpetrators face appropriate consequences.

Beyond physical stalking, ENHYPEN has also become the target of online harassment. The agency reported that certain organized chatrooms have been actively spreading false information about the group while leaking members’ personal details, including their phone numbers. This has led to instances of members receiving disturbing phone calls and explicit messages from strangers, further heightening concerns about their safety.

BELIFT Lab stressed that legal action is being taken against individuals engaged in these activities and urged fans to report any harmful or defamatory content they come across online. To further reinforce its stance, the agency outlined the specific behaviors they are actively monitoring and taking action against.

“We are currently gathering evidence for such cases and other illegal activities listed below and are taking strong legal action:

Continuously making phone calls, including sending obscene messages to artists’ mobile phones

Following artists in their private lives

Illegally obtaining and selling artists’ personal information and videos

Other actions that violate artists’ privacy.”

Another major issue addressed in the statement was the chaos that often erupts at airports when ENHYPEN travels. BELIFT Lab urged fans to maintain order and adhere to safety guidelines, discouraging excessive physical contact, photography in restricted areas, and any behavior that disrupts airport operations.

The agency’s appeal comes as the group has repeatedly faced overwhelming crowds during international travels, often leaving members visibly distressed. Despite prior warnings, incidents of fans pushing, grabbing, and chasing after the members have persisted, raising serious safety concerns.

One of the most alarming stalking cases in recent memory involved ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon. Reports surfaced that a sasaeng (obsessive fan) allegedly paid an individual to track his whereabouts, ultimately following him into his dormitory elevator. A viral video captured the unsettling moment when Sunghoon entered an elevator, seemingly unaware that a man was trailing him. As the doors closed, the atmosphere grew tense.

Sunghoon, sensing something was off, made a quick decision, not stepping out on his actual floor but instead waiting for the stranger to exit first. Despite the disturbing nature of the situation, Sunghoon maintained composure, even holding the door open politely.

The incident left fans deeply unsettled, fueling widespread calls for stronger security measures and harsher punishments for stalkers. BELIFT Lab’s latest statement sends a clear message: stalking, harassment, and privacy violations will not be tolerated. With growing concerns over ENHYPEN’s safety, the agency reassured fans that firm legal measures are in place to protect the members from harm.