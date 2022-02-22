Esha Deol excited to be on board for Suniel Shetty’s Invisible Woman: It explores an unusual genre; EXCLUSIVE

It has been a while since the reports of Suniel Shetty’s digital debut with the web series Invisible Woman started doing the rounds. The project has been grabbing a lot of attention ever since it was announced and fans have been waiting to watch Suniel on the OTT platform. And now, as per the recent update, another celeb has joined the cast of Invisible Woman. We are talking about Esha Deol who can’t keep calm about coming on board for the web series.

Sharing her excitement, Esha stated that the web series is exploring a different genre. “A project like this is truly fantastic. It explores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue and great scope for histrionics,” she added. While Esha has begun shooting for Invisible woman, she is enjoying every bit of it. Interestingly, Invisible woman will mark Esha’s fifth collaboration with Suniel Shetty after LOC: Kargil (2003), Dus (2005), Cash (2007) and One Two Three (2008) and the Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe actress is elated to re-unite with the Hera Pheri star after over around 14 years. Talking about it, Esha asserted, “To work with Suniel Anna again is an absolute delight”.

It is reported that Invisible Woman is a noir action thriller series that will be helmed by Tamil director Rajesh M Selva. While the series has hit the floors, it will be interesting to see Esha and Suniel's reunion on the digital platform. Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comment section below.