EXCLUSIVE: 82MAJOR dishes on being FIRST CLASS musicians, thoughts on debut, idolizing BTS, EXO, and more

82MAJOR is an intriguing name that had us wanting to learn more about the boy group right from the get-go. Getting themselves a FIRST CLASS entry to the K-pop realm, it’s a SURE THING the six boys are on the right track.

About 82MAJOR

Becoming the first boy group under their agency, GREAT M Entertainment, 82MAJOR debuted on October 11th, 2023, with the single album ON, before which they had already given the world a taste of their music with SURE THING. Comprising members Nam Seong Mo, Park Seok Joon, Yoon Ye Chan, Cho Seong Il, Hwang Seong Bin, and Kim Do Gyun, all aged between seventeen and nineteen, the team brings together talent and passion.

82MAJOR Interview

The sextet spoke to us in an exclusive conversation about working in the K-pop field, how age factors into their functioning, and their first calls after their debut. Read the full interview below.

What is the thought behind FIRST CLASS? In what aspect do you wish to be MAJOR?

Nam Seong Mo: I want to become a major not only in the music industry but also in a diverse artistic realm overall.

Cho Seong Il: I want to be a prominent performance-oriented idol who excels in performances.

Hwang Seong Bin: "First Class" symbolizes our bold ambition and confidence as we step into the world and fly through the sky. Just like the lyrics of the song, I'd like to soar to the sky with our fellow members and become a major global presence.

Advertisement

Park Seok Joon: "First Class" is a very intense song, and I'd want our group to also make a lasting impression on the public. I want 82MAJOR to be the most intense group that is remembered!

Kim Do Gyun: Our debut song, "First Class," serves as a fitting introduction as it encapsulates our aspirations, spirit, and confidence. Moving forward, I hope to work hard and establish myself as a major player in every musical field I explore.

Yoon Ye Chan: We want to be major in taking care of our fans and making good music, but we also want to be major/first class in being artists.

What were your thoughts one night before your debut? Did any of the members have trouble accepting it?

Nam Seong Mo: I was excited and nervous at the same time at the thought of meeting our fans and performing on the stage.

Cho Seong Il: It felt surreal, and I was so excited that I was not able to get a proper sleep. Looking back on my past trainee days, it felt like the three years just flew by.

Cho Seong Il: It didn't quite feel real, and I was somewhat bewildered.

Park Seok Joon: I just wanted to get on the stage and meet our fans as soon as possible.

Kim Do Gyun: I was nervous yet excited at the same time! Being with the members gives me the confidence that we would do well.

Yoon Ye Chan: I didn't have all that hard of a time accepting it except the fact that we were very nervous.

Who did the members first call after your debut? What did you tell them, and what did you hear back in response?

Nam Seong Mo: My friend saw the showcase press release and reached out, mentioning that my photos looked great.

Cho Seong Il: My parents were the first to call. They acknowledged my hard work and encouraged me to continue it.

Hwang Seong Bin: My older brother was the first to reach out, and I remember asking him how it feels to have a celebrity little brother (laughs). He replied I'm not at that level yet, so I should work harder.

Kim Do Gyun: I called my parents first. They advised me to stay strong, mentioning how hard I worked and that this was only the beginning. Getting the support from my family is truly empowering.

Advertisement

Yoon Ye Chan: Firstly, we were all together when we debuted, so we talked to each other. Personally, I called or texted my friends, and thankfully, I got congratulated a lot!

Why did you decide to pursue K-pop despite it being so competitive and fierce?

Nam Seong Mo: I was confident that I would do well, and I knew I would be so happy living a life where I do music. This is why I chose to pursue being an idol.

Cho Seong Il: It is because I saw it as something I would genuinely enjoy doing the most.

Hwang Seong Bin: I wanted to make my presence known globally while being a positive influence on others. I was confident that I would be able to do that through music that I love.

Park Seok Joon: The more I practiced, the stronger my desire to showcase my best self became. I pursued this dream in the hope of becoming an idol who is widely recognized by everyone in the future.

Kim Do Gyun: I first started because I just loved singing. Yet, as I practiced, I developed a profound admiration for the senior artists, and I wanted to perform and create great music just like them.

Yoon Ye Chan: I started pursuing K-pop because I thought it was fun. I've always had a passion and desire for making music, so it only felt natural.

What kind of a K-pop boy group do you wish to be? Any currently functional or past groups that you idolize?

Nam Seong Mo: I respect all senior artists in the K-pop industry as they have paved the way for me to dream and perform on stage.

Cho Seong Il: I have a great respect for Jungkook of BTS. His singing, dancing, and stage presence all shine ever so brightly.

Park Seok Joon: I truly respect BTS! Their music and performances are outstanding, but what's truly impressive is the global resonance and love they receive from people around the world.

Kim Do Gyun: I look up to Baekhyun from EXO. Watching him perform on stage and singing along was how my dream as an idol began.

Advertisement

Yoon Ye Chan: As a group, I think we all want to be as famous and cool as BIGBANG or BTS.

Hwang Seong Bin: I deeply respect BIGBANG with their great talent and musical spectrum.o

Ye Chan, did you ever feel the pressure of being P1Harmony's Keeho's younger brother? What advice has he given you for your K-pop journey?

Yoon Ye Chan: No, I've never felt pressured to be his brother. He's him, and I am me, and of course, we both help each other when we get a chance, but are we feeling pressured? Never.

Since only member Do Gyun is younger than the others, how do the members usually behave around him?

Kim Do Gyun: Nothing is too different because I'm younger than the other members. They make me feel at ease; they are like friends who not only are comfortable to be around but also lend a listening ear to my concerns and challenges, offering valuable advice. The exceptional strength of our team lies in our excellent teamwork, likely stemming from the strong bond we share.

What would you like people to think or feel after listening to your songs?

Nam Seong Mo: I hope our music empowers them. My goal is to be someone who sets an example not only through the group and music but also as a human being.

Cho Seong Il: I want to create music that stands by our fans, bringing happiness during their joyous moments and solace during times of sadness.

Hwang Seong Bin: I wish more people would dream of creating music after witnessing our stage and listening to our music. Additionally, I want to produce music that provides comfort to the public.

Park Seok Joon: I wish to write music that effectively communicates the emotions we experience during the creative process so that the audience feels the same way we did.

Kim Do Gyun: I envision our group as a companion for every moment. My goal is to showcase a diverse and expansive range of music to our audience.

Yoon Ye Chan: I want them to think, "That's 82MAJOR", "I want to make music like 82MAJOR's music", or "Their song is so good it makes me feel happy."

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Death’s Game Interview: Seo In Guk and Park So Dam discuss first impressions, plans to visit India and more