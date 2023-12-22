Death’s Game Interview: Seo In Guk and Park So Dam discuss first impressions, plans to visit India and more

Death’s Game is the story of a man named Choi Yee Jae and how he faces death, not once but 12 times. Starring Seo In Guk in the role of the main character, Park So Dam embodies Death in its true essence. The two highly talented actors bring experience and finesse to the screen and during a roundtable interview with us, spoke about their time during portrayal.

About Death’s Game

The story of Death's Game follows a man named Choi Yee Jae who is in despair after being unable to secure a job for himself for seven years. He comes across Death and goes through rounds of experiences in the bodies of different people. While still being himself, Choi Yee Jae meets people from his own life but with a changed face causing intriguing situations. An ensemble of actors took part in the show’s making to play the role of Choi Yee Jae, including Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, and more. Supporting roles have been taken up by Go Yoon Jung, Kim Ji Hoon, Yoo In Soo, and Kim Mi Kyung.

The Prime Video production premiered on December 15 with four episodes and part two with the rest of the four chapters is set to drop on January 5, keeping the tension alive. So far, audiences have shown positive feedback for the story and are awaiting updates in the coming episodes.

Death’s Game Interview with Seo In Guk and Park So Dam

Seo In Guk, who is the man behind popular K-dramas like Reply 1997, High School King of Savvy, Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and more recently Doom at Your Service becomes Choi Yee Jae, the distraught main character of the story. Meanwhile, Park So Dam, who has been known for portrayals in Cinderella with Four Knights as well as Record of Youth, and became a viral sensation for her role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, gets into the skin of Death, wishing hell on the troubled man by making him go through 12 cycles of deaths and reincarnations with her judgement.

During a conversation with us, the two stars revealed why they decided to go for the roles in the webtoon-inspired series as well as their welcoming first impressions of each other. Seo In Guk dished about sharing ideas with child actor Kim Kang Hoon for his role alongside the director and taking on a character being played by a myriad of popular artists. Park So Dam shared stories of hanging out with Indian-origin, Squid Game fame Anupam Tripathi and what’s her view of the country.

Check out the full interview with Park So Dam and Seo In Guk below.

