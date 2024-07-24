Lovely Runner’s success is no secret in the K-drama world. The time-travel romance show starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon as leads took over the world with its intriguing storyline, beautiful cinematography, fabulous acting and of course, the undeniably heart-touching soundtracks.

One of the OSTs receiving global love is 10CM’s Spring Snow, which runs over the story of falling in love with someone after longing for their existence, much like the plot of the show. During my recent chat with the singer of the track, Kwon Jung Yeol, the soloist kindly shared how it has brought a shower of love from fans.

On working with 10CM for Spring Snow

A couple of weeks later, a surprise awaited the both of us, as famed cover artist Aksh Baghla shared his own rendition of the song on his Instagram account and was met with immense praise, including love from 10CM himself who expressed admiration over the Hindi lyrics. What followed next, was a dream turning into reality for Indian fans of K-pop music as soon, a collaboration reel shared on Aksh Baghla’s Instagram caught the eye of the fans. 10CM was singing in Hindi and it was all thanks to his masterstroke.

An avid watcher of K-dramas himself, Aksh Baghla reveals being smitten with the love story between Ryu Sunjae and Im Sol, and I can’t help but agree how Lovely Runner has brought back the fervour of good romances into Hallyu fans’ lives. And that led to his cover, which eventually gave rise to the Spring Snow collaboration we did not predict.

Advertisement

On helping 10CM with Hindi lyrics

Speaking about how the Spring Snow Hindi rendition came to be, Aksh Baghla shares how unexpected it was for 10CM to comment on his cover, “I thanked him on a DM and then I asked, ‘What do you think of a collab?’ And he instantly said, ‘Yes, why not?’”

Adding how the Korean singer was very open to the suggestion of singing in Hindi, he reveals, “I wrote the lyrics of the song in Hindi. And then I sent it to him. The process was also very funny because it was difficult for him to pronounce at first. So, I had to send him three or four voice notes of how to say specific words like zindagi and tum. So, that was very interesting.”

After exchanging numbers, Aksh reveals connecting with 10CM on a WhatsApp group to share audio notes before the recording of the song over a week’s time.

Advertisement

On finding K-pop with BTS’ music

This isn’t the first Korean song rodeo for Aksh Baghla, who has been known to write heartwarming lyrics for multiple BTS songs, who he first discovered thanks to the popularity of their chart-topping album Wings. Praising the megastars’ unconventional marketing methods he says, “How can an artist put so much in their album? Because that was the time when the music video of each song had so much [content].”

“I really liked the way these guys use, you know, Instagram, YouTube, and the best thing was – the bond, right? I think everybody knows that, that bond, that friendship that they show. I think that's one thing that even the whole world should learn from them. And I think that's what got me into, you know, K-pop.”

Since then, he has covered many of Jungkook’s solo tracks including Still With You which remains a personal favorite.

Advertisement

On K-pop covers and upcoming work

Aksh Baghla’s passion has given Indian fans a reimagination of classic K-drama Goblin’s Stay With Me in Hindi and an original like Tere Jaisa, on which he collaborated with friend and Bigg Boss fame Aoora, among others. Fans can expect him to cover BTS member Jimin’s Who next while another powerful move in the K-pop world may come soon thanks to SM Entertainment with whom he seems to be working on a RIIZE-ing vision. So be ready for him to Get A Guitar and smash out yet another Hindi rendition of your favorite Korean track.

Providing Wings to his dreams, Aksh Baghla gears up next for the launch of his boy band, a project very dear to him, and hopefully, an official song release with 10CM with whom he is now buddies!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 10CM on wanting Byeon Woo Seok to play him, Spring Snow success and friendship with Joo Woo Jae