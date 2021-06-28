EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Roy Sanyal opens up on experience of working on Ray, change that OTT has brought in & more

Popular actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has managed to make a mark in several OTT films and series. Now, with Ray, he has once again hit the mark and impressed the viewers in Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor starrer Spotlight. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Chandan spoke about his experience and much more.

A recent release that has garnered a lot of praise from viewers is Netflix's film, Ray. In the anthology film, the story titled 'Spotlight' featuring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Chandan Roy Sanyal has been getting a lot of love from fans, celebs, and critics. Chandan's portrayal of Roby seems to have left everyone impressed and many have loved the chemistry he shared with Vick aka Harsh Varrdhan. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Chandan spoke up about his experience of working on Ray and much more.

The talented star has featured in many films in his career spanning 20 years and now, as Ray garners praise, we asked him how it was working with director Vasan Bala and Harsh. Talking about it, Chandan told us, "It was an amazing experience working with Vasan Bala and Harshvardhan; most of my scenes are with Harsh only. It was a very nice experience and we were shooting right in the middle of the pandemic last year around November and we shot in Jaipur. We all stayed in one hotel and I got to work with Abhilasha who is the stylist of the film. Earlier, I worked with her when she was an assistant on Kaminey and now she is a very big full fledged stylist."

Further, talking about his takeaway from working with Vasan Bala and Harsh, he said, "It was an amazing experience altogether and Vasan sir is great. He loves to improvise, he loves to let the actors do what they want to do and I like that. Harsh was a great co-actor to work with and did a lot of improvs and it was fun. It only helps when you connect with an actor and that I think happened. A lot of people are loving the chemistry between Roby and Vick."

Everybody is being appreciated a lot for their real talent and real writing. It is amazing to see so many talents come up and do what they do best. I can speak for myself. I have been part of many films. Chandan Roy Sanyal

With the pandemic that came upon the world, OTT came to the center stage and everyone was being entertained through it. Now, talking about the change that OTT has brought about, Chandan said that many actors who were sitting at home are not getting work due to the various platforms. He said, "Everybody is being appreciated a lot for their real talent and real writing. It is amazing to see so many talents come up and do what they do best. I can speak for myself. I have been part of many films. I have played smaller parts for like 10 to 15 minutes at top max in big films. But here I am getting to play roles where everything is revolving around me and I am put on a poster, put in a trailer, the reach of which is in millions. You are out there if you are talented and the audience is there to lap you up and then your game is on and that's what is happening with that."

Further, he said that the direct dialogue that OTT has brought out between the viewers and the artists is amazing. He said, "This change is amazing, this change is like a direct dialogue with the audience when it comes to OTT. People watch it online, they come to your Instagram, your Facebook page, your Twitter page, they write to you directly saying that you are amazing or you suck and you are not good at it."

Moving onto the lighter side of things, the talented Ray actor completed 20 years in the business and when we asked him about it, he shared his experience and learnings with us. "I just realised I don't feel the weight or the lethargy of 20 years. I feel dynamic, I feel rejuvenated seeing through different times and that's what I have learned, 'Manzil hai door lekin phonchenge zaroor' that was always my goal and still is, Manzil is still ahead and everytime you move it, it still goes a little bit ahead of you," he said.

On how he spent time during the lockdown, Chandan happily shared that he enjoyed cooking, gardening, and even spent time in activities he likes. "During this lockdown, I did a lot of cooking, watering the plants, I have lots of plants now. I got my house renovated and I was enjoying my new house with my cats, a lot of food, movies, books and rain," he signed off.

Also Read|Chandan Roy Sanyal says there’s no better way to celebrate birthday than work

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×