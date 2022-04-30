EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh on her role in 'Modern Love': This anthology is very close to my heart

The young and talented actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh has always proved her mettle in every film. The actress has presented vibrant shades in her characters when we look at her filmography career and have always won the hearts of the audience. In the much-awaited anthology Modern Love, Fatima will be seen in a whole new avatar, and its trailer is receiving a great response from the audience.

While the actress explored the love genre in her last release 'Ajeeb Daastaans' now in 'Modern Love, Fatima has switched to a character that is way opposite to her last release in the same genre. The young actress has predominantly portrayed a very cool and funky girl bringing a new shade of love to the screen. Back-to-back amazing trailers of her upcoming 'Modern Love' and 'Thar' have been released, which are garnering love from the audience. While talking about the amazing responses, Fatima shared exclusively with Pinkvilla, "The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both Modern Love and Thar is sweet and encouraging. My character in modern love is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can’t wait to see the response from the audience now".

Praising the actress on her spectacular performance in her upcoming series Modern Love, her Thar co-star Anil Kapoor commented “Love It” with lots of hearts and claps emojis with the message.

Meanwhile, the actress will be amazing the audience with her art of dialogue delivery that has established her character well in the trailer itself. It has also raised the anticipation for the audience to watch her presenting love in a different form. Other than Modern Love, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Thar and Sam Bahadur.

