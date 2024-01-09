EXCLUSIVE: MCND on thought behind name, filming OOD-VENTURE in same spot as Twilight and love for Sweet Home 2

K-pop is a world of dreams that artists and fans make a reality, and boy group MCND is not far behind, creating new dreams with every music release. Comprising members Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun, and Win, the group forayed into the creative scene on February 27, 2020, with the song Ice Age. Since then, the team has created multiple albums and single releases shaping their discography.

Making a comeback with the fifth mini-album ODD-VENTURE at the end of November 2023, the team rolled the dice once again by taking on yet another fresh concept for the members. Embarking on their journey to an unexplored and fascinating island, the boys gave a lead to their storyline yet again.

MCND Interview

The quintet previously visited India a few months ago to be the judges for the final round of a K-pop contest where they performed a special stage while covering the Hindi song Tu Meri from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bollywood film Bang Bang. Wowing with their enthusiasm and flashy moves, the boy group rightly calls themselves a ‘performance powerhouse’.

Delving into the details of their latest album and the filming site for the title track ODD VENTURE, which coincides with Top Gun: Maverick and Twilight filming locations, the boys poked fun at each other while picking the most forgetful member as well as the Tom and Jerry personalities within the team.

The boys revealed their alternate stage names, coining MCND and the meaning behind it, as well as their plans to act in various genres of K-drama if they were given the chance to. While not all of their banter remained in the final cut of the video, it was obvious that their friendship translated to fun moments and their plans to continue together for long.

A light conversation filled with laughter from the five members and their plans to replay their fans’ love with more music and performances, our chat with MCND is one to remember!

Check out the full interview below.

