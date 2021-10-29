EXCLUSIVE: Neha Sharma opens up on Aafat-E-Ishq and her experience with the dating apps

Neha Sharma’s Aafat-E-Ishq released today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the film, her love life and her forthcoming projects. Neha says that Aafat-E-Ishq is a story that she would kill to be a part of. “It's not a run of a mill story, it's very unique and is something I had never heard of before. It sounded like an interesting new concept, and ofcourse horror comedy is a new genre as well. It was a fabulous story for me to let it go. So as soon as it came to me, I met the makers, and I was like this is something I would love to be a part of,” says Neha, adding that they shot the film during the pandemic.

“We did, and we were actually the first few films that were shot during Covid. So it was a crazy time. None of us really knew, and we were all discovering what was happening during Covid. So it was scary, but we were all in it for the love of cinema, and the fact that we were all in love with the script,” says the actress. In this ZEE5 film, Neha’s character tries to find love on a dating app. Has she ever used a dating app herself?

“I feel it will only work, if you are ready to meet people, and it's not the best thing for actors because you don’t get to let someone know you for who you are, because there is already a preset notion about people who are a bit famous. I tried to figure out what it is when dating apps were a thing. So yes, I did make an account but I was never active and I couldn't figure how it would work for actors, so yea,” states Neha.

Prod her on her love life, and Neha informs that she isn’t dating anyone at the moment. “I mean if I was, then I would be talking about it,” she keeps it short.

Neha will also next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about her experience of working with Nawaz, Neha says, “He is a fabulous actor. I have always loved the work that he has done. So it was an honour to be a part of the film that he is in. He is just effortless, and is so good with what he does. So I felt really privileged to be part of what he is a part of."

