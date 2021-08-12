EXCLUSIVE: Sahil Khattar excited about 200 Halla Ho: Finally, I'm able to break image of being a funny guy

Sahil Khatter has been making the headlines ever since he has been roped in to essay Syed Kirmani’s role in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The movie has been among the most anticipated releases and the makers are planning to give it a grand theatrical release. Interestingly, before ’83 gets a new release date, Sahil will be seen making his OTT debut with 200 Halla Ho and he is quite excited about it.

For the uninitiated, Sahil will be seen playing the role of Balli Choudhary which happens to be based on a famous serial killer rapist Akku Yadav. And while the series is set to release on August 20 on Zee5, the actor is hopeful that the series will leave an impact just like Pink. “I think I am going to work in movies with numbers as the title. ’83 is a number and so is 200! ’83 will be released later and I am hopeful it will get a theatrical release when things become normal. The film 200 is releasing at a very good time because a movie gives a social message about the crimes happening to Dalit women. Pink was a film which had a great impact and I am hoping that 200 will have a similar effect on the audience,” Sahil was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Sahil asserted that OTT platforms have huge effects on the audience. He stated, “No matter how much content is created, it will all be consumed by viewers in the OTT platform. A lot of people used to say that after digital has come what will happen to television? Interestingly, both OTT and TV are surviving. For an actor, it's more the merrier as there are more choices and opportunities. You-tubers and anchors like me are getting opportunities to play a serial killer; the main negative lead of a film. Something that is very important and relevant considering the crimes happening in the country today.”

And while Sahil is looking forward to the release of 200 Halla Ho, the actor feels that he is getting an opportunity to break his image of being a funny guy. “There are many opportunities to experiment in OTT platforms. I would also like to express my gratitude to Sarthak Dasgupta because of whom I got this role. Finally, I am being able to break the image of being a funny guy. This chance to experiment would not have been there without OTT platforms. It's not just the crème-de-la-crème of Bollywood, today people like us can also do good roles. So, here’s wishing more power to OTT, experimental content and all of us,” he concluded.

