EXCLUSIVE: See You in My 19th Life’s Ahn Dong Goo on Ahn Bo Hyun and Ha Yoon Kyung, Sweet Home appearance

Ahn Dong Goo is a 29 year old South Korean actor getting a lot of attention due to his recent appearance as Ha Do Yoon in the fantasy romance drama See You in My 19th Life produced by Studio Dragon. Acting as the secretary of Ahn Bo Hyun’s character Moon Seo Ha, his love line with Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Ha Yoon Kyung is also being talked about. Ahn Dong Goo has previously appeared in popular K-dramas like When the Weather Is Fine, Our Beloved Summer, Snowdrop, and The Law Cafe.

Ahn Dong Goo in See You in My 19th Life

The story follows a woman named Ban Ji Eum, played by Shin Hye Sun, who has the supernatural power of remembering all of her past 18 lives. In her current, 19th life, she sets out to meet the people from her last one, letting a lot of complex situations unfold. Ahn Bo Hyun plays Moon Seo Ha who has a past life relationship with Ahn Dong Goo’s character Ha Do Yoon. In his current life, Moon Seo Ha is the executive director of MI Hotel's strategic planning team, managed by his secretary and best friend Ha Do Yoon. The bromance between the two actor’s skills on camera has earned a lot of favor from viewers.

Ahn Dong Goo Interview

Ha Do Yoon has a love line with Ha Yoon Kyung’s Yoon Cho Won who continues to pursue him despite being rejected multiple times. She stays by his side as much as possible, by taking on architectural projects and trying to woo him, but it is to no avail. The audience have repeatedly expressed their wish to see the two finally get together on the show, and here’s what Ahn Dong Goo had to say about it.

What do you think about the concept of reincarnation? Have you ever personally felt that you were connected to someone in your current life?

Ahn Dong Goo: While I haven't personally felt a strong connection with someone, I have considered the idea of reincarnation. In a famous story, a character named "James" recalls his past lives at the age of 3, seeks out his previous family, and remembers specific details about his former job. Although I'm unsure about whether or not this story is true, it has contributed to my belief in the existence of reincarnation.

As Ha Do Yoon, you are one of the closest people to Moon Seo Ha. How is the off-screen chemistry between you and actor Ahn Bo Hyun?

Ahn Dong Goo: He is such a good person as a professional and as a bigger brother. I got closer with him as we had a couple drinks in his house. He has an amazing personality and he is so kind that anyone would have great chemistry with him.

You have previously worked on Sweet Home in a brief appearance. What do you remember about the show and how did it affect your other script choices?

Ahn Dong Goo: I am grateful that many people remember the character, even though I had a brief appearance. I made an effort to portray the character by drawing upon my own experiences in the military. In South Korea, most men of Korean nationality end up serving in the military, typically in their early twenties. In my early twenties, I was young and timid. So when acting as the character 'Su-Ung,' I wanted to show fearfulness, being taken aback when someone spoke to me, and an immature demeanor. But I also wanted to depict a contrasting situation where, when sacrificing for others, a different side of the character would emerge. I hoped to portray a soldier who may seem immature and weak in everyday life, but shows a spirit of sacrifice and a sense of righteousness in extreme circumstances. After 'Sweet Home,' the selection of scripts was not influenced by anything in particular. Since I had to consistently audition for roles, I was not in a position to choose.

After acting as a manager in your previous role (Ga Eun Ho in Our Beloved Summer) and then working as a secretary in this drama, what do you find to be tougher? Managing a celebrity or a chaebol heir?

Ahn Dong Goo: I somehow played managing roles twice already. While there are certainly challenging aspects to the actual professions of managers and secretaries, I didn't really feel the difficulties while acting. In fact, if you look closely, there aren't many scenes that show the characters performing their job duties. I couldn’t fully experience the job itself.

What kind of characters are you looking to take on next?

Ahn Dong Goo: I want to keep trying characters that are involved in romance until my mid 30’s.

Do you think there is love on the cards for Ha Do Yoon?

Ahn Dong Goo: I hope the viewers watch ‘See You in My 19th Life’ until the very end. You will know at the end.

