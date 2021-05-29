EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla reveals the reason for signing Broken But Beautiful 3; Says ‘I could relate to it’

Sidharth Shukla, who plays the lead in Broken But Beautiful 3, stated that he loved the storyline of the romance drama.

Sidharth Shukla has been all over the news, courtesy his recently released web series. The actor, who had won hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 13, is now creating a buzz for Broken But Beautiful 3 which also features Sonia Rathee in the lead. While the audience has been in awe of Sidharth and Sonia’s sizzling chemistry in the trailer, the series has been among the most awaited releases of the year on the digital platform. Amid the ongoing buzz, Sidharth has revealed why he agreed to Broken But Beautiful 3.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth stated that he was quite impressed with the storyline of Broken But Beautiful 3. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also emphasised that he could relate to his character of Agastya which prompted him to go ahead with the romance drama. “Honestly, when I was offered Broken But Beautiful and when I heard the story, I just loved the storyline and I could relate to it and that’s actually one of the biggest reasons why I went ahead for the show,” Sidharth was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the actor also emphasised that he is quite nervous about the audience’s reaction to Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth said, “I am very excited but nervous at the same time because one doesn’t know if people are going to accept you or not. It is different from what I have been doing and hence, I am nervous but also excited at the same time.”

