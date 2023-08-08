EXCLUSIVE: See You in My 19th Life’s Ahn Bo Hyun on chemistry with Shin Hye Sun, favorite role so far and more

South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun has been making the headlines recently for all the right reasons. Be it yet another commendable performance in the Studio Dragon produced K-drama See You in My 19th Life or his relationship confirmation with BLACKPINK member Jisoo, he’s being showered with affection. Ahn Bo Hyun has earned the favor of the audiences thanks to the versatile nature of his roles and now stands at the receiving ends of endearing notions like, “he’s giving father” and “wholesomeness personified”. His latest portrayal of a strong headed but warm hearted man Moon Seo Ha has won hearts and here’s what he has to say.

About Ahn Bo Hyun

The model turned actor began with comparatively smaller roles in numerous TV shows and movies including the famed rom-coms Descendants of the Sun and Her Private Life. Though brief, his appearances created a wave of curiosity, further fuelled by his breakout appearance in Itaewon Class where he played a villainous brat on a mission. Subsequently, Ahn Bo Hyun was seen in impressive roles like those in My Name, Yumi’s Cells (seasons 1 and 2), and Military Prosecutor Doberman, exploring a myriad of non-typical roles that varied massively from each other. This not only allowed the fans to witness the charm of his acting but also exposed him to different kinds of scripts. Now in his latest, he dons yet another hat in a fantasy romance also starring Shin Hye Sun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo.

Ahn Bo Hyun interview

The See You in My 19th Life actor spoke to us in an exclusive conversation, delving into the details of his portrayal of Moon Seo Ha, the rich heir whose childhood trauma clutches him into his adult life. As he comes across a woman from his past, Ban Ji Eum played by Shin Hye Sun, and battles his urge to fall in love with her, Ahn Bo Hyun sails over multiple emotions and triumphs in the end.

What do you think about the concept of reincarnation? Have you ever personally felt that you were connected to someone in your current life?

I have not yet let my mind dwell on it, but I believe each person lives their separate lives without being connected.

Moon Seo Ha and Ban Ji Eum will present a unique relationship in the show. How would you describe their love? What did your off-screen chemistry with Shin Hye Sun look like?

There was not much of an age difference between me and actress Shin Hye Sun and she always excluded positive energy, so the atmosphere of the set was comfortable, allowing the filming process to be friendly and smooth until the very end.

Your character is expected to have a spectrum of emotions. What did you find the most difficult to act out, any particular scene or emotion?

Advertisement

Every scene presented its own challenges during filming. I had to express a person who is not Ahn Bo Hyun and truly feel the character’s emotions, so it was difficult. I felt it was more challenging at times I couldn’t be more expressive due to the nature of the character. Unlike my past roles, Seo Ha is a character filled with shadows within. It made the emotional scenes more difficult. I tried to convey the changes in his emotions through subtle glances and expressions, even amidst his indifferent demeanor.

From being Goo Wong in Yumi’s Cells to Do Bae Man in Military Prosecutor Doberman, and now Moon Seo Ha, which character do you think is the closest to you in real life? Why?

Each character’s personality and situation were different, and they have multiple aspects within their characteristics, so I think I am all of them mixed. Like ‘Do Bae Man,’ I tend to be fierce to push on forward in times of trouble, and like ‘Goo Woong,’ I have a bit of a whimsy side. Also, like ‘Moon Seo Ha,’ I am often emotionally delicate.

What is one genre or type of character you’d like to take on next?

Unlike always choosing roles where I know I will excel, I prefer to challenge myself with new and diverse themes and characters, allowing me to demonstrate various aspects of my acting abilities as Ahn Bo Hyun. I consistently try to give my best performance in each project, aiming to showcase my versatility as an actor.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram,YouTube,Twitter,Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: How is Ahn Bo Hyun as a boyfriend to BLACKPINK's Jisoo? Read actor's past comments on dating style