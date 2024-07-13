Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Pritam to perform at newlyweds' reception on Sunday

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities are going on in full swing. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that music composer Pritam will be performing at the wedding of the couple on July 12 and later on July 13 as well.

Now we have learnt that the much-loved music composer will be entertaining the guests at the couple's wedding reception too i.e. on July 14.

Pritam to bless guests with his music at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception

Pritam is known for serving the Bollywood music fans with some of the magical tracks. From romantic tracks like Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Pee Loon, Ham Jo Chalne Lage, and Hawayein to bangers like Maujan Hi Maujan, Selfie Le Le Re, Breakup Song, Dance Ka Bhoot, What Jhumka and more, his discography is full of chartbusters.

No doubt the Ambani family decided to have him perform for their guests at the wedding reception as well.

Other performers at Anant and Radhika's wedding reception

Apart from Pritam, several more performers will be taking the musical vibe of the reception to a new level. As per Hindustan Times, AR Rahman, Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan, and Udit Narayan are also expected to perform on Sunday. According to Daily Mail UK, international stars like Adele and Drake will also join.

Advertisement

More about Anant and Radhika's wedding

Just like the pre-wedding and wedding functions, even the reception is expected to be grand in every way possible. From top Bollywood and Indian sports stars, various international personalities are expected to grace the event and bless the newlyweds.

Pritam's work front

Pritam debuted in 2001 with film titled Tere Liye and rose to fame with his music in the 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Later, he composed the music for some of the biggest Bollywood movies like Dhoom, Gangster, Dhoom 2, Life In A... Metro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Jab We Met, Race, Singh Is Kinng, Love Aaj Kal, Bodyguard, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Dhoom 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra and more.

Recently, he has composed music for films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tiger 3, Animal, Dunki, and more.

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Wedding: Sara Ali Khan looks truly Nawabi in jamawar kurta paired with hot pink lehenga