Anant-Radhika Wedding: Sara Ali Khan looks truly Nawabi in jamawar kurta paired with hot pink lehenga

The epic wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is over but the internet is flooded with pictures and videos. From celebrities dressing up for several events on D-day to platters full of delectable chats - everything is making a buzz. While the bride herself stole the show with her gorgeous looks, the guests put their best fashion foot forward to make an impact as big as it could get.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya, Suhana Khan to other celebrities have caused a stir on social media. While Sara Ali Khan opted for a pastel lehenga as a Baarati, she quickly changed into a much more vibrant and colorful anarkali suit for the main event. So, without further ado, let’s zoom in for the details.

Sara Ali Khan in Iqbal Hussain collection

Sara Ali Khan has a knack for fashion, that’s for sure. She never stepped down to experiment with her looks. Be it donning neon outfits or dramatic neon makeup - she has done it all. But she is a Pataudi, after all. Sara knows how to dress up royally for any event and she did so at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

For the main event, the Kedarnath actress wore a beautiful olive green anarkali suit from Iqbal Hussain’s collection, which was intricately embellished and embroidered with gold zari, threads, and beads all over it with extensive detailing on the sleeves.

The frontal part of the neckline area featured a patchwork of an orange piece of cloth to add vibrancy to the olive. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara paired it with a pink lower that gave more flare to the whole look.

Sara Ali Khan completed the outfit by draping the stunning dupatta that featured multi-colored panel patchwork set in purple, pink, and orange hues.

Sara Ali Khan’s jewelry exudes royalty as well

Sara complemented her look by pairing chandbali jhumkas heavily worked with Kundan detailing along with a maang teeka from Jagadish Jewellers. She also added regal rings to her fingers and skipped a neckpiece or a bangle to let her outfit speak the loudest.

The embroidery on the sleeves and the neckline matched up with any bangle or necklace.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a glam look. With a dewy finish makeup base, lots of blush, highlighted cheekbones and defined brows, Sara’s features were accentuated and how! With smokey eyes, kohled waterline with a soft wing and mascara-laden lashes, it was her eyes that did all the talking. She finished her makeup look with a muted pink glossy lip shade.

Though we thought, she might turn up in yet another lehenga, however, Sara surprised us with a flared Anarkali suit. What is your take on her outfit? Let us know.

