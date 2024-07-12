Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan and Jonita Gandhi to perform at couple’s star-studded reception?

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is poised to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. With preparations in full swing, it appears the Ambani family is sparing no effort to ensure a memorable day for their son and future daughter-in-law.

Recent reports indicate that following lavish pre-wedding ceremonies and a sangeet, the wedding reception on July 14 will feature performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry, including AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and others.

AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Jonita Gandhi to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception

According to Hindustan Times, AR Rahman, Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan, and Udit Narayan are scheduled to perform at the couple's wedding reception.

The singers are slated to take the stage on July 14 at the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception. The music legends are all set to deliver a memorable performance, having crafted a special multi-artist set specifically for the occasion. This performance is expected to be a highlight of the elaborate wedding celebrations.

Additional singers are expected to join the lineup. Each artist will have their moment to showcase their musical prowess for the couple. "There have been extensive prep and rehearsals for the act, as everyone wants it to be perfect for the couple and the whole family".

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The wedding promises to be a glittering affair, attended by a plethora of renowned personalities from across the globe. Among them are celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe K, and wrestler John Cena. Additionally, the guest list includes a diverse array of celebrities, politicians, and influential figures.

Advertisement

Numerous Bollywood stars are also expected to join the celebrations including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar among others.

The festivities will proceed with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception, set for Sunday, July 14.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Groom-to-be happily poses with family; John Cena, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more arrive