Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EXCLUSIVE: Batman Begins, GOT's Paul Jennings to design action for Akshay-Tiger film

Ever since Jackky Bhagnani officially announced Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in February this year, there has been a lot of buzz around this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Recently, Ali had even shared a pre-production update about this much awaited film. “First big location scout for #BMCM in England and Scotland over, with the highly skilled team we are playing to do some crazy action sequences on real locations. Excited & nervous as always #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Stay tuned,” the filmmaker had written on Twitter. Pinkvilla now has another major update on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

We have learnt that the makers are in advanced talks with acclaimed Hollywood stunt coordinator Paul Jennings to design the action for this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer. “Jackky and Ali share a massive vision for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and are leaving no stone unturned to mount it on a big scale. Action is a very important element of the film, and they believe that Paul Jennings would be able to do complete justice to it. They are in the final stage of conversation with Paul, and it should be formalised soon,” informs a source close to the development.