EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor's KTina back on track; Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha approached for it

In 2019, producer Ekta Kapoor had officially announced KTina with Disha Patani headlining the cast, while Raaj Shaandilyaa was directing the project. Sharing a picture of Disha on Instagram, Ekta had captioned the image as, “KTINA ka sab ko ‘JAI MATA DI’ ! ( she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before #favscript #shootbegins.” While recently there were rumours that the film is shelved, Pinkvilla now has an update on this upcoming comedy film.

We have learnt that the makers have decided to revive KTina, however Disha Patani won’t be a part of the project. “The film’s schedule had gone for a toss because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but KTina’s story is special for Ekta and Raaj and it is now back on track. They have approached Ananya Panday and Nushrratt Bharuccha for the film. They will work on the shooting schedule and other logistics once the cast is locked,” informs a source close to the development.