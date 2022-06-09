EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be shot in Europe; Ali Abbas Zafar & LA based action team begin work

Over the last few weeks, there has been ample conjecture around Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It marks the union of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the first time, but the market murmurs suggested that there is a delay in the film due to budget issues. However, our sources have confirmed that the film is very much on track to go on floors by the end of this year.

"Ali Abbas Zafar has been working to give finishing touches to his script over the last 2 months and is now taking a step ahead by going on a location hunt. In the month of July, the director will be off to Europe for a month-long recce by exploring virgin locations in the continent. Ali is planning to shoot elaborate action scenes with Akshay and Tiger at real locations of Europe," revealed a source close to the development.

In the recce, a special stunt team from Los Angeles too will be accompanying Ali. "It's a one of it's kind recce, where the team will not just be locking the locations, but also work on designing the action scenes. It's a big scale actioner, and Ali is looking to take things a notch higher," the source added.

The casting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also underway and the makers are on the verge of locking the two female leads too. "The two female leads are expected to be locked by July end," the source signed off, confirming that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is on schedule for a Christmas 2023 release as things stand today.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would mark Ali's first collaboration with Akshay and Tiger. The filmmaker has directed blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others, and is presently gearing up for the release of an action thriller with Shahid Kapoor in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

