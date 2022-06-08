"Balance between budget and acting fees is a must": Murad Khetani on Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Murad Khetani is currently riding high on the success of the horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After Kabir Singh, it's yet another feather in the hat for the filmmaker, who is now gearing up for films like Animal and Gumrah. The filmmaker is ecstatic with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and promises that the third part will be made once the team finds a right script.

In an exclusive chat, he also discussed the idea of actors hiking their fees after the success of a particular film and lauded Kartik for not doing the same. "For any film, budget is the most important thing. Either a script fails, or the budget. When actor prices are high, we are left with very little to invest in a film and then, we have to make that adjustment on the budget front. There has to be a balance between budget and acting fees," he explains.

After Mubarakan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is another film with Anees Bazmee in the pipeline? "There is nothing specific. We are like family and he is just one call away. Right now, Anees Bhai is focusing on No Entry 2, so we will figure out something after that. Right script is the key for our collaboration," he answers.

Opening about about his line up ahead, he adds, "Next up for me is Animal and Gumrah. I am also planning a film for direct to digital premiere. There are multiple remake rights with me, including Master, which I plan to make next year. I have made a clear plan of splitting my line up basis OTT and theatrical."

Prod him for more details on Animal and he signs off, "We are figuring on the shooting timelines basis availability of all the actors." Watch full video interview below

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan & Bhushan Kumar on Shehzada: 'People will see me in action comedy avatar'