EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan & Bhushan Kumar on Shehzada: 'People will see me in action comedy avatar'

After the 100 crore success like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's next with Bhushan Kumar is Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan. It's a co-production of Bhushan Kumar with Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. The film features Kriti Sanon as the female lead with a strong ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Ronit and Manisha Koirala among others. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar got candid about Shehzada.

Being an official adaptation of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, Kartik Aaryan says, "It's an adaptation and not a remake. I think our director, Rohit, has adapted it beautifully for the Hindi audience. It is one of those films that has a very wide appeal among the audiences. I am really excited and looking forward to the film. People will get to see me in this complete avatar of action and comedy for the first time and I can't speak much about it right now, We are ready to bring it on November 4."

Bhushan Kumar adds that much like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, even Shehzada is an out and out family entertainer. "This one is a mass film, or let's say a full on mass entertainer. You will get to see Kartik in an action avatar. We have got action, music and romance in a terrific film. We both are very excited to release it on November 4."

Shehzada aside, Kartik's line up also includes Freddy, Captain India and a yet untitled romantic comedy with Sajid Nadiadwala Production. Shehzada would mark the reunion of Kartik and Kriti after Lukka Chuppi. Watch the full interview with the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here, where they discuss the success and lot more.

