Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on Arhaan Khan: Don't think will confront him, will move on with life

Rashami Desai in an exclusive conversation with PINKVILLA gets talking about all things Bigg Boss 13, her future post the show, and a lot more.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist made it to the top 4, so close to the trophy but she was evicted as the 3rd runner up for this season, leaving Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz for the top 3 spot. Her journey in the Bigg Boss house has been one roller coaster ride and while there is a lot that has happened with her inside the house and also outside when she was locked inside, her journey has ended on a high note even if she is not the winner.

Right from playing alone to instances where she was constantly poked at, and of course, the big revelation about that came out on national television, there's a lot that has happened and it will all probably be only a matter of time until they fall into place. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashami got talking about her journey, if there are things she would have done differently, friendship with Sidharth Shukla, and other things.

In retrospect, is there anything you regret and would like to do it differently?

I don’t regret anything. Me doing the show was a little questionable because at the last moment I decided to try it. I had fear of something because you get to touch base with your real side. There are three-four things which I really wanted to change in me and I did pretty well. But, I also had some high hopes which went a bit wrong but mera Dil bohut saaf tha, so it is okay.

Do you think you compromised your dignity to save someone else’s image?

I have a habit of not making impulsive decisions. I had said this very clearly too that when I had a bit clearer on the situation. Honestly speaking, I had a lot of questions which I asked but did not get any answer, again and again, I was told that whatever answers I need he cannot give me here. I was waiting. The kind of messages and things were happening, it was not going with his words. That person contacted a lot of people and then I decided that now I need to stop and don’t see any future with him anymore.

Will you meet or confront him now?

I am very clear with my decision that I don’t see a future with Him. I have helped him throughout, outside and inside the house. I don’t think I will do any confrontation or anything. I will just move on with life.

Did it bother you when he spoke about bankruptcy and other things?

I have one bad habit which is also my good habit. I do a lot for people but I never say it. I don’t like it. Whatever I did was for his good and if he couldn’t understand that, I think it is his fault. When Gaurav came and told me, I was shocked. When he said unhone mujhe Uthappa hai, toh I just chuckled and laughed. Who is he to pick me up and make me? He himself knows his position and reality. He should have thought before making such a comment. I am very happy that despite my taking some time, I am happy that I have come to a decision.

Your equation with Sidharth Shukla? Fans ship you as SidRa.

We used to fight a lot and then we became friends. But we never had that sort of bond and then we fought again. During the show, I used to get poked a lot and our actions were seen as reactions. Recently, when we started talking, when My niece came and told me, we started talking. I was like as far as he is fine with me, I am cool. I will be tit for tat with him. I am not overfriendly with him but I am comfortable with him.

What is your take away from the show?

When you are inside the house, things are very different there. Even if you are crying, they feel it is to gain sympathy. There are times when you just want to leave. I think I met the right people there in the form of Devoleena and Asim. I think the way I handled the personal things inside, I never thought I would.

