Boney Kapoor on Vakeel Saab: There are two action blocks, especially for Pawan Kalyan fans

The theatrical trailer of Vakeel Saab is set to be unveiled on March 29. It's the official remake of Bollywood hit, Pink and Boney Kapoor has some exciting details to share about Pawan Kalyan.

Some days back, producer Boney Kapoor took to the social media to reveal that the theatrical trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film, Vakeel Saab, will be unveiled on March 29 and the news has been trending all across social media ever since then. The movie is the official remake of Hindi hit, Pink, featuring Amitabh Bachchan with , Andrea Tariang and Kriti Kulhari, however, the producer insists that they have tweaked the film to be palatable for the Telugu audience and Pawan Kalyan fans.

“The Telugu version has to retain what the Pawan Kalyan fans want. This is going to be his first film in three years and the fans see Pawan Kalyan as a major commercial draw. We have added all the USP and commercial ingredients, without taking away the spirit of original subject,” Boney shares, adding further that they have got Shruti Haasan on board to play a key role in this Telugu remake. “Shruti and Pawan Kalyan are a successful pair. We have also got in two action blocks in the Telugu version, specially for Pawan Kalyan fans. But the fight still is for, no means no.”

Vakeel Saab is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 9. Boney Kapoor in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla also spoke about his next with Thala Ajith, titled Valimai, the sport drama, Maidaan fronted by and spoke his heart out about the missing unity in Hindi film industry, the mass films and also the difference in approach of filmmaking in Bollywood as compared to the South. He also addressed the clash between Maidaan and RRR. Stay tuned tomorrow, for the video interview of Boney Kapoor, on the fourth episode of #TheNumberGame. The Boney Kapoor Interview video out at 11.30 am.

Credits :Pinkvilla

