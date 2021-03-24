Boney Kapoor on Thala Ajith’s Valimai: It’s a film that will satisfy not just fans, but every film buff

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor revealed that Valimai is a film with strong family content and solid action. Read details

Boney Kapoor is the man in action right now, all ready to hit the ball out the park with three hugely anticipated films up for release in 2021 in three different industries – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – with the top bracket stars from the respective languages. He opens his account in 2021 with the Pawan Kalyan starrer, Vakeel Saab, which marks Power Star’s comeback to the big screen after three years, and follows it up with the most awaited film of Tamil Industry, Valimai, featuring Thala Ajith in the lead. And third release of 2021 for Boney Kapoor will be the Syed Abdul Rahim biopic, Maidaan, with which is carrying terrific pre-release reports.

The filmmaker got candid with Pinkvilla about the three films, and we will bring to you a teaser on what he had to share about the mega projects, before the video interview goes live on Saturday, to see the man speaking passionately about his dream ventures and also his take on the future prospect for the film industry. With Valimai being the most awaited film of Tamil industry, we asked Boney Kapoor about the pressure of living onto the expectations. The producer promised, “I am sure, the fans would be more than happy with the film. I have heard the subject; I have seen the rushes and the scale of the stuff that Vinoth (director) has shot. I have been on the sets multiple times, and Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else.”

Valimai has got strong family content and solid action...Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else. Boney Kapoor

He further shared in confidence, “Valimai has got strong family content and solid action. It’s a film that will satisfy every Ajith fan, in-fact, every film buff.” Boney Kapoor also shared his thoughts about the kind of pre-release buzz that the film has at the moment and the fan following of Thala Ajith. “They had put up posters to ask for Valimai Updates across Tamil Nadu. They even asked the cricket, Moeen Ali for Valimai update during India vs England match. They all wanted an update and the intention was not to tease them, but to hold back till the time we were ready.”

He is now all charged up to release the first look of Thala Ajith from Valimai, on May 1, his 50th Birthday as a gift for the fans. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we are all ready to unveil the big Boney Kapoor interview this Saturday, wherein he spoke his heart out on Vakeel Saab, Maidaan and the thrill of working with someone as talented as Ajay Degn, Valimai, the fan following of Thala Ajith, his experience of watching Vishwasam on the big screen, and a lot more. #TheBoneyKapoorInterview on #TheNumberGame this Saturday.

