CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kushal Zaveri, Arjun Bijlani, Debina Bonnerjee & others hail the SC's order

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020 and since then his family along with fans have been seeking CBI enquiry into his case, which was earlier alleged to be suicide. However, the family filed an FIR in Patna alleging abetment of suicide case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The case, which was earlier being investigated by Mumbai Police and later a brief investigation by the Bihar Police, has now been given to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sushant's family has expressed their gratitude towards the Supreme Court for accepting their request. Meanwhile, many of his friends had also posted on social media in support of CBI enquiry for Sushant. We reached out to , Kushal Zaveri, Debina Bonnerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Madhur Bhandarkar, who expressed their happiness over the development and hoped truth prevails.

"Sushant always wanted this kind of support when he was alive, he used to tell me that we have to plan things in a way that I am visible everywhere, I think that dream of his has been fulfilled. I thank everyone who have united for Sushant and made this possible (sic)," Zaveri told us in a statement. On the other hand, Arjun replied, "I think that there are so many theories to what happened to Sushant and I just hope that with CBI taking over, the truth will come out. We all want to know what happened to him, as someone who knew him along with the entire country. If he took his life then why did he do that? If there was foul play, who did it? I just want to know what happened and I pray the truth comes out."

Debina said, "It has become a public circus and everybody has become their own CBI, be it the media or public. Every one is giving their own angle and trying to unearth their own secrets. So whatever must have happened, I don't think anybody would be at loss if CBI finds out the truth and authentic news will be out. Everybody is coming out in public and proving their sanctity, it is not required. Sometimes Ankita is coming out and putting it in the public domain her account number and flat details. I think it is getting more chaotic. It will lead to more crimes. I think CBI investigation is much needed and thank god it is happening."

Madhur Bhandarkar added, "It's a welcome judgment. There were a lot of sentiments involved across the world for Sushant Singh Rajput. Im very happy that the case has been transferred to the premium authority of investigation now." Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Sushant's swansong Dil Bechara said, 'This is the first step towards finding out the truth. I hope now the truth will finally come out and pray that justice prevails. His family, fans, near and dear ones and all of us deserve closure. I am really glad that the case has been handed over to the CB.'

Karan Veer Mehra said that he hopes the truth comes out if there was any foul play.

