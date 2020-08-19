EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: My happiness knows no boundaries
Kangana Ranaut, who has been constantly putting forth her views on the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is elated with the decision by the Supreme Court. She spoke to us exclusively after the decision was out and said, “My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India”.
She further said, “People protested in America, Australia, and all they want is the truth. They are not saying to punish this one or that one, no! We just want a fair investigation in a democracy as it is our birth right to ask for one. It was a fight between letting the CBI come into the case versus some influential people preventing it from coming into it. I’d like to say that this is a huge victory because nobody is subjecting anybody to any scrutiny or giving their own verdict on the case.”
The verdict has refused the state of Maharashtra the option to challenge the order. The Mumbai Police have been asked to cooperate with the CBI investigation. Kangana added, “All people wanted was the CBI not to have the Maharashtra Government influence the case because whatever is in the public domain seems like a huge conspiracy, whether or not, it seemed like that. The entire community all across the globe stood completely without their political ideologies or religious beliefs.”
“Nothing came in the way of the human pursuit of the truth. It is such a huge victory for the entire Indian community, all across the globe and humanity. So I am absolutely thrilled and want to thank each one of them who have invested their valuable time and the emotional sensitivity towards this and we all made it happen,” she signed off.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Happiness se kia banta hai. Before CBI takes the limelight start taking jibes on few other A listers and superstar Nepo kids ( made by the audience) or you would have to eat your happiness on an empty plate.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
100 chuhai kha ker bili haz ko challi....." nobody is subjecting anybody to any scrutiny or giving their own verdict on the case.” hhahahah...After naming blaming and slandering people on live TV, she has changed her stance. Some shows, famous for screaming and harassing did the same.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
What has she got to do with this case. Bina wajah taking advantage for her own career. You are no saint yourselves.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Bless kangana for standing up for sushant so openly and bravely!!! People call her names and she stood up for the truth!
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Go kangana!! Can you plz send bangles to all the Khans, Akshay kumar , Ranveer singh, Ajay Devgan !! Super heroes they are right?
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
South African fan Thank you Kangana for raising your voice... standing tall and strong for the truth... No matter wat ppl say was ur agenda... U never stopped or crumbled under pressure... Thank u #Justice for Sushant is a fight from his fans world over..... Feel so elated that Sushant will get justice At least in death he will get peace now
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Though I am not big fan of Kangana ...but I agree she is the first one who quest of foul play in this case....so Credit will goes to her.......unlike other Bollywood so called stars. ...who love to act saviour in movie ....but actually do have guts to say...
Anonymous 1 hour ago
everyone across the globe is happy...this is something beyond personal