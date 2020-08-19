EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: My happiness knows no boundaries

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case got a new development. The Supreme Court has now directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death.

, who has been constantly putting forth her views on the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is elated with the decision by the Supreme Court. She spoke to us exclusively after the decision was out and said, “My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India”.

She further said, “People protested in America, Australia, and all they want is the truth. They are not saying to punish this one or that one, no! We just want a fair investigation in a democracy as it is our birth right to ask for one. It was a fight between letting the CBI come into the case versus some influential people preventing it from coming into it. I’d like to say that this is a huge victory because nobody is subjecting anybody to any scrutiny or giving their own verdict on the case.”

The verdict has refused the state of Maharashtra the option to challenge the order. The Mumbai Police have been asked to cooperate with the CBI investigation. Kangana added, “All people wanted was the CBI not to have the Maharashtra Government influence the case because whatever is in the public domain seems like a huge conspiracy, whether or not, it seemed like that. The entire community all across the globe stood completely without their political ideologies or religious beliefs.”

“Nothing came in the way of the human pursuit of the truth. It is such a huge victory for the entire Indian community, all across the globe and humanity. So I am absolutely thrilled and want to thank each one of them who have invested their valuable time and the emotional sensitivity towards this and we all made it happen,” she signed off.

