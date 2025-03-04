Dabba Cartel EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi reveals she wants to explore historical characters: 'We have such little reference..'

Shabana Azmi is a legend who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. With her first film, she proved her acting prowess, which helped her win a National Award. Despite working in almost 160 movies and shows, the actress wants to explore historical characters.

The female leads of the Netflix show Dabba Cartel recently joined Pinkvilla for a quick chat. During the interview, veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi was asked to share what excites her as an actor even after so many decades of working in the Indian film industry. Known for her wit and humor, the stalwart started by joking that money is the biggest motivator and the only thing that excites her.

However, she quickly clarified that there’s a lot more than that. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress stated, “I am curious about doing a historical character because I feel, for reference, we only have our films.”

Watch the entire interview below:

Talking from experience, she further divulged, "We have such little reference points in terms of historical things that hamare pass ek standard bann gaya hai ke hum aaese baat karenge. (We have such little reference points in terms of historical things, that there is a standard set, for example, the way the characters would talk). I want to explore whether they can speak like us."

In the same interview, Azmi also spoke about filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, revealing that she doesn't want to be called a female director. The Neerja actress also shared her two cents on something being termed as 'women-centric'.

She divulged, "I wonder about that. Because I feel there is so little visibility for women that… they are controlling the show, they're leading the show… I think it is important to bring that to the audience's notice. And hopefully a time will come when it'll become so common that we will not have to, but at the moment we are edging our way into becoming more visible."

Coming to Azmi's recently-released thriller series Dabba Cartel, it's a sharp and gripping show that also features Jyothika, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta, Sai Tamhankar, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Lilette Dubey and Nimisha Sajayan.