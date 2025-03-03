Dabba Cartel: Shibani Akhtar says Shabana Azmi-led ‘show was huge learning experience’; ‘There was so much that...’

Dabba Cartel, starring Shabana Azmi, has received a positive response from both fans and critics. Shibani Akhtar, who wrote the show, has now opened up about the challenges she faced as a creator, admitting that "it was a huge learning experience, and there was so much that I was initially unaware of."

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shibani Akhtar shared her experience of creating a show, emphasizing that the production process involves multiple stages, each of which was a learning opportunity for her. She explained that while preparation is essential, experiencing the process firsthand is entirely different.

Expressing gratitude to the director and the producers, she acknowledged their guidance in helping her navigate each stage. She described the journey as a significant learning experience, revealing that there was much she had not been aware of initially.

Discussing female-led narratives, she expressed her hope that, in the future, stories would simply be seen as stories rather than being categorized based on gender.

Akhtar stressed the importance of contributions from writers, creators, and directors, regardless of gender, and highlighted that understanding a story and its characters is more crucial than focusing solely on gender representation.

Akhtar also shared what inspired her to create a crime drama centered around women, deeply rooted in India. She mentioned that she had always wanted to tell a story about women, particularly within the crime genre, as she felt such narratives were lacking.

She pointed out that while crime stories often focused on men, there was a noticeable absence of female characters in similar roles. What intrigued her even more was the idea of placing women who were not originally from a world of crime into that setting, as she believed that journey would make for a more compelling narrative.

Farhan Akhtar is supporting the series through his production house, Excel Entertainment, while his wife, Shibani Dandekar, has penned the script. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the crime drama is produced under the banner of Excel Media and Entertainment.

Dabba Cartel boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Nimisha Sajayan, among others.

The Netflix series follows the gripping journey of five middle-class women who operate a dabba (lunchbox) business, which unexpectedly entangles them in the dark and perilous world of drug cartels. Dabba Cartel is now streaming on Netflix.