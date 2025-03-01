Dabba Cartel Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Shabana Azmi and Jyotika starrer crime-thriller

Shabana Azmi-led crime-thriller series Dabba Cartel started streaming on Friday, February 28. The show looked quite promising from its trailer and fans were eagerly waiting for its release. Now, as the wait for fans got over, they were quick to binge-watch the series and share their reviews on X for the much-buzzed show.

According to reviews shared by internet users, a section of users praised Dabba Cartel's gripping storyline with impeccable performances by the lead cast, while certain found it predictable.

A fan wrote, "A gripping tale of crime, betrayal, and dominance #DabbaCartel delivers it all! The family angle feels inspired by #Ozark, but with fierce desi women at its core. The #SaasBahuAurFlamingo comparison is inevitable, yet both reign in their own league. #ShabanaAzmi steals the show!"

"5 middle class women, mere Dabba Makers, confused, yet desparate for some fast cash. The best formula -Drugs. In Dabbas. Their struggles,adventures, recklessness and powerful performances,make Dabba Cartel a Thrilling Ride," another fan stated.

A third fan was disappointed by the show as she shared, "I was waiting so excitedly to watch Dabba Cartel but it disappoints..The characters on paper seem intriguing but on screen I couldn’t connect even with one. The premise is so promising but the execution faltered somehow. Too predictable and boring."

While another user also seemed to have not enjoyed the first season of Shabana Azmi starrer yet hoped to look forward to the second season. "Mazaa nahi aaya..Ajeeb sa kuch toh chal raha tha. Still awaiting the second season to see, kya hoga," the review read.

Meanwhile, an elated fan shared, "Really enjoyed #DabbaCartel on @NetflixIndia - masaledar plot with some super performances! @AzmiShabana and Shalini are kadak. A sexy theme song like Narcos, maybe in Marathi or Gujarati would have been so cool?! Also Sheila Ben totally deserves her own show. When’s S2 coming?"

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Dabba Cartel features Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Gajraj Rao, and Sai Tamhankar, among others in key roles.

It is written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The Netflix show is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.