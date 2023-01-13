EXCLUSIVE: 50,000 Shah Rukh Khan fans to come together to watch FDFS of Pathaan on January 25

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after almost 1500 days with the Siddharth Anand directed action thriller, Pathaan . The action thriller is all set to the hit the big screen on January 25, 2022, and the fans have already started preparations to welcome their King with a bang. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that over 50000 Shah Rukh Khan fans are coming together to watch the first day first show of Pathaan across the country. His fan club, SRK Universe is organising First Day First Show of Pathaan in over 200 cities of India.

Yash Paryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe confirms the news to Pinkvilla saying, “SRK Universe is organizing FDFS of Pathaan in over 200 cities. We are expecting over 50,000 SRK fans to join our shows and we expect minimum bookings worth Rs 1 crore from our FDFS celebrations alone. We are doing this event across cities.” Opening up on their plans further, Yash adds, “Mumbai will have 7 to 8 first day first show celebrations, Delhi will have 6. Likewise, there will be multiple shows in the big cities. We will not just limited ourselves with first day first show, but will continue watching the film over the first day and also the republic day weekend”

The plans are not just limited to collectively viewing the film across country. Yash and his team at SRK Universe is planning to go big on the merchandise front too. “We will be distributing special Pathaan Merchandise, have special cut outs, with dhols. Our idea is to celebrate SRK films like a festival and Pathaan will be no different.” Yash insists that Pathaan is the first Indian film to be shot in IMAX format and hence, they are looking to consume this content on the biggest possible film. “We also plan to focus on IMAX shows as Pathaan is the first Indian film to be shot in IMAX format and most of our bookings in cities will be for IMAX shows. We are also planning early morning FDFS, which will boast the collections further.”

The YRF Spy Universe

Pathaan is touted to be one of India’s biggest action spectacles till date and is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, that kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Being the fourth film of the universe, it also marks the inception point for the crossover of characters from one film to the other, which eventually leads to a big ticket multi-starrer finale. Salman Khan has an extended cameo in Pathaan, in his avatar of iconic spy, Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore. The spy universe then continues with the release of Tiger 3 starring Salman with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi during the Diwali 2023 weekend. The film will see an extended appearance from Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Talking of Pathaan, it marks the fourth collaboration of SRK and Deepika Padukone after having worked on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the Atlee directed Jawan, which is set for a June 2023 opening. The film features SRK with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. He ends 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki, which is set for a Christmas 2023 release.

Interestingly, fans would also get to see a Shah Rukh Khan trailer after 1531 days and this in itself has caused immense anticipation among his fans and cinema going audience. The advances for Pathaan have already open in international markets like Germany, Australia and the early response to the ticket sales suggest that Pathaan well might take a record opening/ near record opening for a Hindi Film in the international markets. As far as India is concerned, the announcements on opening of advance booking is expected to happen in the new few days. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan!