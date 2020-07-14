EXCLUSIVE: Aaliya Siddiqui REVEALS Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother slapped her: My husband never stood up for me

Aaliya Siddiqui makes shocking allegations against Nawaz's brother Ayaaz Siddiqui who allegedly slapped her one day. She also talks about Nawaz not standing by her; watch full video inside.

Aaliya Siddiqui grabbed headlines a few months ago after she sent a divorce notice to her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While both the sides have leveled serious allegations against one another, we recently got in touch with Aaliya who revealed some shocking facts about Nawaz and the entire Siddiqui family.

Like we told you, she did mention how her husband constantly cheated on her and was in relationships with several girls over a period of time. Apart from that, she also accuses Nawaz's brother of domestic violence. Aaliya shares, "There are two or three brothers of Nawaz who are absolutely mental. They don't have any brains and the environment they have grown up in, they have become like this. There's no respect given to women in the family. They beat up the women in their house whenever they want to."

She further adds, "His brother Aayaz hits his own wife and others' wives as well. He had wanted to beat me up. He slapped me once. There was something very big that happened with respect to my daughter and I had spoken against it. I have never spoken about it before and I will talk about it later. Just because I opposed them, he slapped me."

Aaliya also tells us that Nawaz didn't support her. "He was a few floors above us. But his problem is Nawaz has always supported wrong things. When it happened to me, or his niece Sasha Siddiqui, he has always supported people who have done wrong things. So many women have left the brothers and the household for this reason." We tried to get in touch with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his side of the story but he chose to not respond to our texts.

