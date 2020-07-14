EXCLUSIVE: Aaliya Siddiqui's SHOCKING claims on Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He was with girls when I was delivering

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui levels some serious allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui; reveals that her husband had multiple affairs while they were dating and even after marriage. Watch the full video inside.

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce from him, the actor has been in news for all the wrong reasons. Right after this, his niece Sasha Siddiqui too exposed his brother Minazuddin Siddiqui and revealed how she was sexually abused by her uncle for years. Now, Aaliya joined us for another chat and spoke about what went wrong in her 10 year old marriage with Nawaz. From extra marital affairs to physical violence, from disrespect to irresponsible attitude, she accuses Nawaz of several things. Aaliya also takes the claims raised by the family against her - of cheating, money laundering and infidelity - in this interview and answers them all.

Aaliya reveals that she knew him since 2003. "We started living in together. His brother Shamas used to stay with me. He and I had worked on a film where he worked together. Then, slowly slowly we fell in love and got attached to each other. Our journey started back then and it eventually culminated in marriage. There were problems from the very beginning. I thought it would stop but it's been 15-16 years and the mental torture hasn't stopped."

Talking about Nawaz's extra marital affairs, Aaliya levels some shocking allegations against him. "I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I'm mad and I'm the first lady who's come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills."

She reveals that it's his brother Shamas who used to come and tell her about Nawaz's philandering nature. "Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn't have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I'm told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn't there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, "chhat pe dekh ke aao tum'. I couldn't tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting." We also tried reaching out to Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his side of the story, but he remained unavailable and didn't respond to our text messages.

