In 2022, Suriya made a smashing appearance as Rolex in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Vikram led by Kamal Haasan. The film also marked the beginning of LCU, the first cinematic universe of Tamil Cinema. Ever since then, there have been speculations and demand for a standalone Rolex film from the combo of Lokesh and Suriya. In an exclusive Masterclass with Pinkvilla for the promotions of Kanguva, Suriya opened up about Rolex.

When asked for an update on a union with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Suriya said, “It was half a day’s shoot, and I never imagined this kind of love and craze happening for Rolex. After the film, Lokesh (Kanagaraj) also met and said ‘Why not a standalone film for Rolex?’. We had one or two meetings, but we both have our commitments at the moment.” He went ahead to add that Rolex isn’t the only film in the discussion.

“We are also contemplating if it should be Rolex or Irumbu Kai Maayavi. So those discussions are happening outside, but the time will answer. We all have our commitments happening, so whenever it happens,” Suriya added. For those unaware, Irumbu Kai Maayavi is a superhero film in development, and Lokesh has been looking to make it with a top superstar at the Pan India level. With this, Suriya seems to be a front runner, alongside Aamir Khan, who is also discussing the same with Loki.

Before signing off, we asked Suriya about the possibilities of a glimpse as Rolex in Kaithi 2 featuring his brother, Karthi. He laughed at first and kept it short, “You have to wait and see.” Watch full interview of Suriya below, where he opened up about Kaguva, the challenges of creating a feature film set in two era’s, and also gave an update on the next Singam film as also Ghajini 2.

