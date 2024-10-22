EXCLUSIVE: Suriya opens up on reuniting with wife Jyothika on screen, says it should happen in 'organic way'

Suriya and Jyothika are undoubtedly one of the power couples in South cinema. The duo has starred in several films together; the last being the 2006 release Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. And recently, the actor finally broke his silence and unveiled if a reunion on the silver screen is on the cards for him and his ladylove once again.

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Suriya addressed the most sought-after question about when he would collaborate with his wife Jyothika for a film together.

While the superstar blushed hard at the question and seemed ‘more than willing’ to collaborate, he also emphasized how the final decision on the matter only remains for filmmakers, who must come up with a potential story which would match the kind of performers he and his wife Jyothika were.

Suriya mentioned, “I think I have said this before a movie should happen in an organic way. It should be more from the writer, director, who would want to cast both of us. We can’t say that we have two people, we both are there and we both want to work, is there an idea? Can we do this remake or can we work on this? We don’t go to that approach.”

Moving on, Suriya stressed that both he and his wife Jyothika as actors have always believed in keeping art above the actor and not the other way around. He added that the film, as a form of art, should be the one which pulls the actors towards it. Suriya sought the example of his upcoming film Kanguva and mentioned how the vision behind the film made him sign up and work hard for the same.

Emphasizing how he and Jyothika still wait for such a script or an idea to come their way, Suriya revealed, “So that script or an idea or such a film, I think has to be made. And let’s work towards it. So that always gets the highest respect.”

On the work front, Suriya is all set to mesmerize the screen once more with a spectacular performance in the upcoming film Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the movie would hit the theaters on November 14, 2024.

Besides the superstar, the cast of the film includes Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Promotions for the movie have started in full swing. Just yesterday, the second single from Kanguva called YOLO was released and it garnered an immense response from the audiences.

