EXCLUSIVE: Abdul Rauf & Abdul Rashid to appeal in SC against their conviction in Gulshan Kumar murder case

While Ramesh Taurani has been acquitted of all charges in the Gulshan Kumar Murder Case, the High Court had upheld Abdul Rauf & Abdul Rashid’s conviction.

The Gulshan Kumar murder case, which had stirred the nation in 1997, made the headlines once again today as the Bombay High Court announced its verdict in the matter. While Ramesh Taurani was acquitted of all charges, the Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of Abdul Rauf Dawood Merchant and Abdul Rashid Merchant in the case. For the uninitiated, Abdul Rauf Merchant and Abdul Rashid Merchant have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

Now, as per a recent update, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Abdul Rauf and Abdul Rashid are now planning to approach the Supreme court against the High Court judgement on their conviction in the Gulshan Kumar murder case. Talking about the same, Rauf and Rashid’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated, “We will be appealing against the conviction of Rauf and Rashid Merchant in the Supreme Court very soon.” To note, Abdul Rauf was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mumbai sessions court in 2002. On the other hand, Abdul Rashid’s acquittal was also overturned by the High Court and he has been convicted for murder and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Taurani has taken a sigh of relief after he was acquitted of all charges in the murder case. Talking about the same, he had stated, “I am relieved. I always knew I was innocent. This is the triumph of the truth. I have always believed in the Indian judiciary. After going through the torture for so many years, the judgement has come in my favour and I am really thankful to them”.

