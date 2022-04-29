Exclusive: After Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal to be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

According to reports, Salman Khan is all set to launch his favourite Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And now we hear that the latest to join the cast will be dancer-actor Raghav Juyal. Though the genre of the film and the character of Raghav in the film has been kept under wraps, a source close to Salman said it is going to be something different this time for Raghav Juyal. The audience won't see him in his usual dancing or comedy avatar. Source adds, "Raghav is also doing a Dharma Productions film and Dharma recommended his name to Salman Khan for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali." Apart from Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav, Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal will also have an important role in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Raghav rose to fame in 2011 with his performances on the dance-based show "Dance India Dance 3". He was later seen in films revolving around the dance such as ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. His serial killer role in Abhay 2 was loved by the audience. The makers are yet to officially confirm about Shehnaaz and Raghav starring in the film.

Recently, Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, confirmed his role in the film. In an official statement, he said, “I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out.”

