Singham Again Box Office Collections 2nd Friday: Ajay Devgn's cop universe movie maintains steady hold; Collects around Rs 7.75 crore on Day 8

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ajay Devgn in lead along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor has maintained a steady hold at the box office.

Singham Again Kickstarts Second Weekend By Minting Rs 7.75 Crore Today

Jointly produced by Jio Studios and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Singham Again entered the second weekend by minting in the range of Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 8 crore today, Day 8 of its release. The total India cume of the masala entertainer has now reached to Rs 166.75 crore net, with Rs 159 crore coming from the first week.

The movie had best performed in its opening weekend where it collected around Rs 111 crore net in India. Looking at the pace of Singham Again, the movie should breach the Rs 200 crore net mark in its 2nd week.

Mixed Word Of Mouth Dents Singham Again's Business

The Ajay Devgn starrer movie met with mixed word-of-mouth from the critics and audience, impacting its business to a major extent. In addition, it faced a major clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which emerged as a bigger rival than expected. Ideally, the movie should have seen a major spike today, but it remained flat.

It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday. The holdover after the weekend will be very crucial to decide where it is heading from here.

Area wise, Singham Again is best performing in the mass centres of Maharashtra and Gujarat belts. Rohit Shetty's previous cop universe movie, Sooryavanshi had also collected a major chunk from these two territories.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Singham Again Are As Follows:

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 159 crore 2nd Friday Rs 7.75 crore (est) Total Rs 166.75 crore net in 8 days in India

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

About Singham Again

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, who is on a mission to save his wife, Avni Kamat, played by Kareena Kapoor. The action-packed film also features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again in Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

