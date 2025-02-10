Chhaava Advance Booking Update: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's movie sells 75,000 tickets in top national chains 3 days out BUT…

The Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-led Chhaava is all set to hit the big screens next weekend. Its advance booking was opened recently and here are the reports.

Chhaava sells 75,000 tickets in top national chains with 3 days in hand

The period drama directed by Laxman Utekar has sold around 75,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. The movie still has three days to go to achieve solid pre-sales at the ticket window.

However, one must note that these numbers don't hold much value, as the makers have used external tools to drive sales. A clearer picture of its actual box office performance will emerge once it releases in cinemas.

Chhaava eyes an opening of Rs 20 crore; firsts for many

Chhaava has generated significant buzz on social media. The big-budget Maddock Films production is expected to perform well at the box office. Given the hype, the movie is predicted to achieve an organic opening in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has the potential to become his highest-grossing film to date. However, it must prove its worth upon release. If the film manages to impress the audience, it could dominate the box office.

Chhaava marks the first-ever period film for its lead actors—Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna—as well as for director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan. Undoubtedly, it is a special project for the entire team.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is all set to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025. Have you booked your tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.