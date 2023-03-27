EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar shows commitment by shooting an action scene of Rs 15 crore despite knee injury

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been shooting non-stop for the mega budget action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with director Ali Abbas Zafar in UK over the last one month. The duo has been shooting for action sequences with bikes, choppers, cars and lot more at real locations of the UK. Through the shoot last week, Akshay Kumar suffered a serious knee injury while performing an action sequence.

Akshay Kumar shooting for big action scene in UK

“Akshay Kumar has a bad tear on his knee and is every day even walking with the support of a stick to make things easy for him. However, work commitment and professionalism is keeping on his toes on the film set. Despite the injury, he is continuing to shoot the action scenes for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with all precautions,” revealed a source close to the development. What’s being shot in UK right now is a big action scene for which producer Jackky Bhagnani is spending Rs 15 crore.

Hollywood Stunt Director Craig Macrae comes on board Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

“It’s a chase sequence designed by Hollywood stunt director, Craig Macrae, and the Khiladi was injured in the midst of this shoot. Over Rs 15 crore are invested in this particular sequence and taking a break on shoot here would result in work coming to standstill and also cause some monetary losses to the producers,” the source informed, adding further “Akshay has always been a producer friendly actor and hence decided to continue with the shoot even with an injured knee. He is doing all that he can for the film, the entire production unit as also his co-star, Tiger Shroff, is proud to see the kind of dedication Akshay has for his work.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Entertainment and is touted to be one of the biggest action spectacles of Indian Film Industry. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the negative lead. The team will be shooting in the UK till mid-April and then unite again in India soon for a brief schedule.

