EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ali Abbas Zafar to team up for a big budget actioner; On floors 2022

Ever since the release of 2019 blockbuster, War, fronted by Hrithik Roshan with Tiger Shroff, the two hero films got back in fashion. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Bhagnani’s are all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together in an out and out action film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the premise will have a little dose of humor too. It will be produced by Vashu, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films.

“Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Akshay and Tiger too will complete shooting for the prior commitments before moving on to this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Interestingly, Akshay is working with the producers (Bhagnani's) at present on Cinderella with Ranjit Tiwari as the director, whereas Tiger Shroff is shooting for Ganapath with Vikas Bahl, again bankrolled by the same producers. “The Bhagnani’s and Ali were always clear on bringing two giant forces in the action space together for this one. And who better than the Khiladi and young action star. It’s going to be among the biggest action spectacles of Hindi film industry,” the source added. The details about the premise have been kept under wraps for now, however according to our sources the makers are toying with the idea of giving it the title of an old Hindi film which was produced by Bhagnani’s.

The trio is super excited for this collaboration and are aiming to take things to the next level in this action space. It’s being planned for a 2023 release. This would mark the first collaboration of Akshay and Tiger. Meanwhile, Akshay’s upcoming films include Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfie, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha among others. Tiger too has his kitty filled with Heropanti 2, Ganapath franchise, and Baaghi 4. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

