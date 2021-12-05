EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar’s next to release in cinema halls in second half of 2022

On November 12, Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar commenced shooting for their action packed thriller in Abu Dhabi. Ever since then, there have been speculations that the film is being made as a Netflix Original. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this yet untitled project is being made for the big screen and will be Shahid Kapoor’s next for the cinema halls after Jersey. It is targeting a release in the second half of next year.

“Ever since the beginning, the Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid Kapoor project has been conceptualized as a big scale action thriller for the cinema halls. All the stakeholders believe that an action thriller like this has a massive theatrical audience, and this combo of Ali with Shahid will create the right amount of noise. There has been a confusion over its release medium since Ali was discussing some other project with an OTT platform, however, that’s not happening at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will be distributed globally by Jio Studios, which is also presenting this one-night thriller along with producers Ali, Himanshu Mehra, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

The makers have been shooting non stop at a hotel in Abu Dhabi as the entire story unfolds around a nightclub. “If the first film succeeds, Ali, Shahid and their producer partners are planning to spin this film into a franchise on the lines of Taken,” the source added. According to insiders, the film is an edge of the seat thriller and is shaping up very well. Apart from Shahid, the other cast members have been kept under wraps, though there is a strong buzz about Katrina Kaif joining the gang in an action-packed role. We still await confirmation on this.

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Jersey and the actor will soon take a break from Ali’s shoot to promote the film in India. The actor is on a career high with the success of Padmavat and Kabir Singh and is expected to carry his streak forward with Jersey next. Ali’s film is said to be tentatively titled Bloody Daddy, touted to be a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns and gangs. The actor also has Raj and DK’s web series for Amazon, which is titled Fake, a quirky thriller revolving around fake note scam. He also has Bull under his kitty, which is all geared up for an April 2023 release and goes on floors once Shahid is done shooting for Ali’s next. Stay tuned for Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates on Shahid Kapoor.

