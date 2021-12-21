EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals he is trying something edgy & quirky with Ali Abbas Zafar's film

Actor Shahid Kapoor had surprised his fans when he announced his next film to be a collaboration with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The two have teamed up for an adaptation of a French action film, Nuit Blanche and ever since the announcement was made, fans have been excited about it. While details of the film have been kept under wraps, Shahid spoke up about it in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The actor revealed details about the film and shared that he will be wrapping it up by February.

Talking about his film with Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid said, "We've been shooting that film and right now, I am just exhausted from that film because we have a lot of action. It's a very character-driven subject and it's a very intense film. I've had a great time working with Ali." Shahid went on to reveal how he knows Ali from days of Badmaash Company and went on to praise the filmmaker.

Shahid revealed the quality he likes about Ali and said, "I wasn't surprised by the films that he was making coz I always felt that Ali was very passionate, very committed and clear. He is a good guy. The thing I like the most about Ali is I love the way he treats his team. He's really kept the people that have supported him and been with him, very close to him. He treats them the same as himself. I don't want to speak so much about the film right now. But, I'm having great fun working with him."

Further, Shahid added that with the adaptation of the French film, both he and Ali are trying something completely different. "For both me and Ali, the film that we're doing is going to be something different from what he has done and what I’ve done. We're trying something very fresh. It is very accessible and it's a commercial film but we're trying something very edgy and quirky. So, it's been great," shared the Jersey star.

While talking about the film with Ali, Shahid revealed that after shooting for it, he understood that action is quite tiring. He further said that he'll wrap the film by February 2022. "I just realised that the genre, action, is a very tiring genre. Right now, I'm feeling exhausted. We've already shot 65-70 per cent of the film and I just have a little bit left in Jan. So, I'll be done with that by the first week of Feb. So, it's been a quickie. I really enjoyed my time," concluded the actor.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and will hit the screens on December 31, 2021.

