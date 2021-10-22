EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and his tale of Selfie – Title shifts from Oh My God 2 to Driving Licence remake

Akshay Kumar means the man in business. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Khiladi is reuniting with his Good Newwz director, Raj Mehta on the official remake of Prithviraj’s thrilling Malayalam drama, Driving License. The film features Emraan Hashmi in parallel lead. And now we have learnt that the Raj Mehta directorial has been tentatively titled Selfie.

“The concept of Driving Licence revolves around a cop and a superstar, with the former being a huge fan of the latter. The conflict elevates when the superstar misbehaves with the cop, and refuses to give him and his family a ‘selfie’. The team feels, Selfie is a perfect title to this edge of the seat comic drama and that’s what has prompted the team to tentatively address it as Selfie,” revealed a source close to the development.

Interestingly, Selfie was also the working title of Oh My God 2. “When the Oh My God team was trying to figure out the legalities and other copyright aspects to take the franchise forward, the second title that they had registered was Selfie. However, the term had a different context here, suggesting a deeper look at the society and within oneself. When all the formalities were completed, the team finally went ahead with the title Oh My God 2,” the source added.

While Selfie is the tentative title of this Raj Mehta film at the moment, there lies a possibility of them retaining the original name too and a final call will be taken closer to taking the film on floors. “It goes on floors in the month of January with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The prep work is in progress at the moment,” the source informed.

Meanwhile, Akshay is presently juggling between the shoot of Ram Setu and the promotions of his Diwali 2021 outing, Sooryavanshi. He soon moves on to commence Oh My God 2 in Ujjain from November 23. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akshay Kumar.

