EXCLUSIVE: Elli AvrRam joins Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Ganapath; Film premise set in 2030s

On February 1, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that two actresses will feature in Tiger Shroff’s actioner, Ganapath. Soon after on February 13, we revealed that Kriti Sanon is the female lead of the film. Ever since, there have been speculations about the second lead of the film with names like Nora Fatehi, Nupur Sanon coming in the forefront. And now, we exclusively reveal that the makers have locked their second female lead in Elli AvrRam.

“The hunt for a second female lead comes to an end as the makers have got Elli AvrRam to play a pivotal role in Ganapath’s story. The actress is expected to join the team by October end in the UK for the first schedule. Like Tiger and Kriti, even Elli will have a special look in the film and makers are working towards designing her appearance,” revealed a source close to the development. While there have been reports about Ganapath being set in 2090, our source insists that the timeline is in the post covid world.

“The story of Ganapath unfolds in the 2030's and goes on till 2040. It’s a two part franchise, spanning over 10 years of Ganapath’s life and chronicles the highs and lows of his underground MMA career. The makers have incorporated changes in the script by reimagining the post Covid world. The first schedule begins by Mid-October and will be wrapped up in January,” the source informed, adding further that it’s a VFX heavy project and the post production will take longer than usual.

“Vikas Bahl and co. will deep dive into the post production stage right after the first schedule, where a major chunk of the film will be canned, to get Ganapath ready for a Christmas 2022 release. Apart from the UK, some portions of the film will be shot in Mumbai next year,” the source concluded. Tiger is currently in the UK shooting for Heropanti 2 and right after calling it a wrap on that, he moves on to Ganapath. The action star also has the Rambo remake under his kitty, which kicks off around next summer.

Kriti on the other hand too has a jam-packed diary with Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamare Do, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein 2, and Kill Bill among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

