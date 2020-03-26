Exclusive: Alaya F has the perfect answer when asked to pick between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Alaya F, who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, gives a smart answer when asked to choose between the Bollywood beauties Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Alaya F daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2020 in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The star kid portrayed the role of a 21-year-old girl Tia Singh who is Jaswinder aka Jazz Singh (played by ) and Ananya's (played by ) daughter. The actress was applauded for her role in the film. With just one film old, Alaya garnered a lot of fans.

Recently, in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, Alaya was asked who would she choose between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Alaya had the perfect answer for this. She said that everyone's pitting girls against girls in Bollywood. She loves all of them and everyone is doing a great job. They all are fab. She further said, "If you ask on any one particular thing then I can choose one but if you ask overall, then you cannot compare anyone." Further asked about being friends with Sara and Ananya, Alaya said, "If I see them somewhere I will definitely say hi to them. Both of them are killing it in their films and are very talented."

For the uninitiated, Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2019 in Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. In the same year, she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the year 2018 in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and in the same year, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite . Recently, Sara was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

Talking about Alaya, the star kid has signed a three-film deal with Northern Lights Films, who are the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman. She has also signed one another film with Pooja Entertainment who are also the producers of her debut film.

